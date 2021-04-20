© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Time to Get Real About Vaccines - Jerry Day
Follow
6
Share
Report
202 views • April 20, 2021
Jerry Day from Freedom Takers talks about some of the realities of vaccines.
To learn more about Jerry Day or Freedom Takers, visit www.freedomtakers.com
Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
To learn more about Jerry Day or Freedom Takers, visit www.freedomtakers.com
Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.