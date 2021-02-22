Coke Says be less White - 6.5 Billion to open School

CDC recommending vulnerable minority populations be a priority for COVID-19 vaccineThe health department website acknowledges the inequity saying “with already less access to healthcare and, more often than not, receipt of lower-quality health care than their white counterparts, Black/African American, Asian, and Hispanic/Latinx residents have more often tested positive for the disease, been hospitalized and have higher death rates due to COVID-19.”Whistleblower: Coca-Cola Uses Antiracist Training That Tells Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’Coca-Cola has used a training video by antiracist activist Robin DiAngelo that tells employees to “try to be less white,” according to “unwoke activist” Karlyn Borysenko based on information from what she says is a company whistleblower. Borysenko, who is also a psychologist, YouTuber, and creator of Zen Workplace, put a video of the training online. Borysenko often speaks out against critical race theory and corporate race training.California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schoolsAfter weeks of tense negotiations, California legislators agreed Thursday on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic. The proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers. The proposal unveiled by Newsom in December would have rewarded schools that reopened with additional funding for safety measures.Entire California school board resigns after caught mocking parents over school reopeningsThe president and three other members of a Northern California school board resigned Friday after reports that they made mocking comments about parents during a public video meeting about reopening schools.The resignation of President Lisa Brizendine of the Oakley Union Elementary School District was confirmed to Fox News by Schools Superintendent Greg Hetrick.The other members -- Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas -- who constitute the rest of the board, resigned later Friday, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.Twitter loses $5 billion in market value after Trump is permanently barred from the platformTwitter's stock price tumbled as much as 12% on Monday, erasing $5 billion from its market capitalization.The tumble followed the social-media group's permanent suspension of President Donald Trump's account on Friday."After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.Follow us on uncensored platforms