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Springfield Model 1795 - Lewis and Clark Musket - The Gun Vault #21 - Cody Firearms Museum
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12 views • October 23, 2019
Ashley Hlebinsky, the Robert W. Woodruff Curator at the Cody Firearms Museum, highlights the Springfield Model 1795. This smooth bore flintlock musket was one of the types of firearms taken on the Lewis and Clark expedition.
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