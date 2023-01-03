Create New Account
Tal Zaks, the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

Source 1: https://www.cjp.org/streams/speaker-bios/tal-zaks Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D.; Published by Copyright © 2021 Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston. All Rights Reserved.; Date published: February 19, 2021; Date of website access: September 9, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/r3UboxYLHcM

Tal Zaks: Moderna chief medical officer Hacking the software of life; Published by عراقي في فرنسا; YouTube; Date published: March 16, 2021; Date of website access: September 9, 2021.

Keywords
new world order2017transhumanismted talkshackingpoisoningsynagogue of satanmodernaabominationsvenombovine serumbiotechnologyluciferasequantum dotschief medical officertal zaksclot shotsmoderna ceomoderna therapeuticscv-19 vaccineshuman primary foreskin fibroblaststhe software of lifecomputer platform

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
