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100'S OF AUSTRALIAN MILITARY POLICE WITH AUTOMATIC WEAPONS @ KIDS PLAYGROUND, SHOCKING (26TH SEPT)
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120 views • September 26, 2021
No words on how naive Australians are for putting up with this. The adults see weapons that spray rubber bullets but the children see automatic weapons that spray real bullets in their mind.
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