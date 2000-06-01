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EP 2000-6PM HEADS-UP! CHINA CAUGHT SMUGGLING PARTS FOR 11,000 GUNS TO AMERICA
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44 views • July 02, 2020
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EP 2000-6PM HEADS-UP! CHINA CAUGHT SMUGGLING PARTS FOR 11,000 GUNS TO AMERICA

The shipment, valued at almost $130,000, originated from Shenzen, China and was intended for a residence in Melbourne, Florida.  Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville, however, intercepted the illegal weapons deal, emphasizing unreported weapons minimize the U.S.’s “safe and strong” status.  The June 26th announcement cast Wall Street Journal reports of illegal firearms appearing around Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in Louisville and across the country in an interesting – and perhaps foreign – light.  It also follows a fatal shooting in the area leaving one American dead, perhaps, as a result of illegally imported Chinese weapons.
EP 2000-6PM HEADS-UP! CHINA CAUGHT SMUGGLING PARTS FOR 11,000 GUNS TO AMERICA – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/TkYy30qVuTX 

GUEST: Thomas Creal is a recognized expert in the field of international forensic accounting, asset tracing and recovery of illicit funds, advising developing nations on financial protocols, prosecuting war crimes and the use of money as a weapon of influence. He was the lead expert for Task Force 2010 in Afghanistan focused on tracing monies to the Taliban and other Insurgencies, as well as the recovery of such monies during the two years he was under the command of Rear Admiral Kathleen Dussault and Major General Ross Ridge.  Mr. Creal has served as a Panel Expert for the United Nations Security Council under three different Resolutions including the Resolution 1532 sanctions levied against Charles Taylor, former President of Liberia and his associates. Creal led the effort for President Sirleaf of the Republic of Liberia for asset recovery targeting the reparation of over $3 billion in damages. He has both government and private sector experience, serving as the Chief of Staff for the elected Illinois State Comptroller and as the Partner-in-Charge for forensic accounting at the firm, RSM McGladrey/Checkers Simon and Rosner.  http://www.hunterforensics.com/about  https://www.blackmoneygames.com/


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