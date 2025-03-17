I’m not sure what the truth is, but I wanted you to see this.



'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.



1940: Normal 100+Plus Your Age/95



1970: Normal 160/90



2000: Normal 140/90



2017 & Now: Normal Needs To Be Less Than 120/80



Anti-Hypertensive Drugs worldwide achieved a revenue of $36.7 BILLION in 2024.



Blood Pressure Medications do not treat the root cause & inflict grave side effects resulting in more pills prescribed to counter negative side effects.



Making Big Pharma even more $$ profit for every additional Medication prescribed to mitigate the side effects from the original Hypertension Medications.



Very Low Blood Pressure is not healthy, causing more chronic illness & higher mortality.



Finding optimal Blood Pressure for you can be obtained by Diet & Lifestyle. No one has a blood pressure medication deficiency.



Adopting a whole food Low Carb Diet, prioritizing nutrient dense animal foods & eliminating Seed Oils, Processed Foods & Sugar will normalize Blood Pressure for your unique physiology.



Prioritizing Potassium & Magnesium is crucial. Both are involved in the body's Sodium Potassium Pump System. Supporting these important minerals by using unrefined mineral salt & electrolytes will also yield your own normal Blood Pressure.



Hypertension Medication Side Effects:

Chronic cough

Low sodium & potassium

Dizziness

Headaches

Dehydration

Muscle cramps

Gout

Insomnia, sleep changes & nightmares

Constipation

Tiredness or depression

Slow heartbeat

Symptoms of asthma

Sexual and/or erectile dysfunction

Heart palpitations

Fainting

Kidney dysfunction

Angioedema (swelling of face/tongue)

Joint pain



👇Higher BP In Older Adults Live Longer👇

evidence.nihr.ac.uk/alert/new-rese…

👇200/100 Was Mild Hypertension in 1940👇

onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.…

