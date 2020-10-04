Worth 50,000 Rounds of Live Fire - MantisX

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MantisX
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AIMING IS USELESS! 3 Secrets To Great Shooting | Rob Leatham 6x IPSC World Champion!
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Chapters
0:00 MantisX
0:24 Setup
2:58 What it Does
3:58 Drills
4:25 Courses
5:16 History and Web Page
10:00 Advanced Features
14:45 Conclusion