2/3/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: Our 76 days of persistence has enabled more and more passersby to understand our peaceful protests and the New Federal State of China. Passersby from all over the world show our protest activities to their friends through video calls on site, and this makes the information of our protests more widely disseminated.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/3/2023 对邪恶说不第76天：我们76天的坚持让更多的路人逐渐了解了我们的和平抗议活动和新中国联邦。来自世界各地的路人在我们的抗议现场直接通过视频向他们的朋友们展示我们的抗议活动，我们的抗议活动也因此获得了更广泛的传播。

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建





