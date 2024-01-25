Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Junkyard Dog explains the Economic Situation, Trucking Industry, demographics and infrastructure
channel image
Mike Martins Channel
145 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published Yesterday

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/MITNE543:8

Buy Mike A Coffee - https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53

Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World - https://mikeinthenight.neumi.com/home

#mikeinthenight #mikemartins


Retirement: Junkyard Dog mentions having 346 days left until retirement and talks about the anticipation of retirement.


Retirement Package: There is a mention of hoping for a nice retirement package, but it's indicated that there may not be a substantial financial benefit.


Watching Old Videos: Junkyard Dog recalls watching videos from 2018 where he discussed various topics, including the pandemic and interest rates. He reflects on how events unfolded as predicted.


Economic Situation: Discussion on economic challenges, including the difficulty of affording a house in Canada, rising inflation, and the impact on individuals without a college education.

Keywords
retirementmemesnatoshadow banningfworld war iiipolitical satireasymmetric warfaremilitary buildupold videoseconomic challengescontrolled information distributionretirement packageaccusations against israeltrucking industrychanges in canadasnow in vancouverreplacement content creatorsoriginal insights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket