© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bible Prophecy says that America will be Invaded By China and Russia and the White House will soon be attacked. America is headed downhill fast and this war will lead to an economic collapse and the complete removal of the US Constitution. Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA
Trump administration has put together 'war plan' to 'take down China.
The Chinese Communist Party must fall according to Bible Prophecy.
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/ar....
China Burns Documents as It’s Evicted From Houston Consulate by Trump Admin in Dramatic Escalation of Tensions. Burning of Washington. War of 1812
#WhiteHouse
#BibleProphecy
#War
#USA
#DougBatchelor
Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541