Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
107 views • 3 months ago

Bible Prophecy says that America will be Invaded By China and Russia and the White House will soon be attacked. America is headed downhill fast and this war will lead to an economic collapse and the complete removal of the US Constitution. Invasion Of America Coming. White House Attack In Prophecy. Washington DC, Missiles, Bombs In USA


Trump administration has put together 'war plan' to 'take down China.


The Chinese Communist Party must fall according to Bible Prophecy.


Read more at:

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/ar....

China Burns Documents as It’s Evicted From Houston Consulate by Trump Admin in Dramatic Escalation of Tensions. Burning of Washington. War of 1812


#WhiteHouse

#BibleProphecy

#War

#USA

#DougBatchelor


www.DCprophecy.com


Keywords
vladimir putintrade warxi jinpingbible prophecyus china trade warus china trade dealseventh day adventistnuclear treatycold warsouth china seaus russia relationsinvasion of usainvasion of americarussian invasionchinese invasionus china warchina in prophecyrussia china warsda sermonsus china tensionus russia warus china russiacommunism in prophecysda prophecy sermons2020 war
