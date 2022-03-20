Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Privacy or Something More Sinister BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.11.16)

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The medical Industrial Complex instructs patients not to put their medical experiences and diagnoses on public media. Why? Dr Daniels reviews the advice and if your privacy is really the issue. Tune In. Think Happens
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