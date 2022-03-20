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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Privacy or Something More Sinister BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.11.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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7 views • March 20, 2022

The medical Industrial Complex instructs patients not to put their medical experiences and diagnoses on public media. Why? Dr Daniels reviews the advice and if your privacy is really the issue. Tune In. Think Happens 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy