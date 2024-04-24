Create New Account
Carl Higbie: Ivy Leaguers who Benefit from Democracy Spit in the Face of it.
GalacticStorm
NEWSMAX - Carl Higbie: "We have built a society where half of those walking around college campuses would be apocalypse food, and the other half would be zombie rights advocates before being eaten."

newsmaxcarl higbiewoke leftist marxism

