Russian Military Reporter On Ukrainian Nazis Who Kill Russian Prisoners Of War

Vladlen Tatarsky is military reporter from the Donbass. In 2014 he joined the People’s Militia in Gorlovka, served in the Vityaz regiment of the LPR. Today, Vladlen Tatarsky is back on the front line, as a special military correspondent. On November 19th, he released new video commenting on another murder of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian Nazis.

