WhatsHerFace: Rise of the 'VARIANTS' - Preparing for many Deads now [02.08.2021]

Confirmation from Naturalnews today:Military sources reveal extinction-level event, globalists scramble [02.08.2021].txtBombshell interview: Military sources reveal extinction-level event, globalists scrambleIf you’re wondering why corrupt, criminal governments of the world seem to be in such a hurry to mass "vaccinate" everybody with a deadly, experimental, non-approved gene therapy injection, one of the most shocking answers may be simpler than you think.According to my interview guest, who has many contacts with high level U.S. Navy officers and scientists, a global extinction level event is approaching and the globalists are desperately trying to cull the human population before people figure out what’s about to happen.See the full article and interview here.--WhatsHerFace: A lot of noise has been made these last few weeks about the rise of the new Delta and Lambda covid variants.There have been threats of a fourth wave, new lockdowns, and the surprise of increasing cases among the vaccinated…but is it really a surprise?While the media and government officials convinced people a vaccine would be the end of this hellscape, others like Dr. Bossche have been warning about this exact situation for some time.New variants, whose origins all correlate with the locations of the initial vaccine trials should have scientists thinking about a cause and effect relationship but is instead relegated to coincidence.Perhaps as the weeks continue to roll on and we get more information about breakthrough cases, we’ll find out if the vaccinated will end up being just Lambdas to the slaughter.33,175 viewsAug 2, 2021WhatsHerFace82.4K subscribers