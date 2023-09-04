The Conservative Continuum, Episode 85: "The Hallowed Grounds of Education"

Show 1: Deb Campbell provides an overview of CSE and Mental Health initiatives being forcibly introduced into our schools. A "Call To Action" for citizen complaints to be sent to the AG is outlined. For an info packet, contact Deb Campbell at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075558222087 or [email protected].
