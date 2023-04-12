What are Hunter Biden's business buddies doing in the WH? John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian and John Solomon discuss the implications of the recently revealed fact that Hunter Biden's business associates visited the Obama White House over 80 times.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka

https://rumble.com/v2hmn12-what-are-hunter-bidens-business-buddies-doing-in-the-wh-john-solomon-with-s.html















