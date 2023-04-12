Create New Account
What are Hunter Biden's business buddies doing in the WH? John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka
Published 21 hours ago
What are Hunter Biden's business buddies doing in the WH? John Solomon with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian and John Solomon discuss the implications of the recently revealed fact that Hunter Biden's business associates visited the Obama White House over 80 times.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

