7.7.22 Patriot Streetfighter, SCOTUS DID NOT Overturn 2020 Election, Gold Backed Currencies Trading

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Word if traveling fast that SCOTUS secretly overturned the 2020 Election declaring Trump the legitimate winner who will be seated soon after Biden is removed. My source tells me it's not true.
Iraqi Gov't now seated and dinar now being traded among other financial news.