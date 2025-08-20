BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alien: Earth Episode 3 Recap | Xenomorph Chaos & 9M Viewers Worldwide
Alien: Earth Episode 3 Recap | Xenomorph Chaos & 9M Viewers Worldwide

Alien: Earth continues to captivate with Episode 3, ‘Metamorphosis,’ featuring chilling encounters with Xenomorphs and shocking experiments on human hosts. The series has attracted over 9 million global viewers in just six days on FX and Hulu, receiving praise for its fresh and dark take on the iconic Alien franchise. Watch our quick recap and stay tuned for more thrilling developments in this groundbreaking sci-fi horror hit!

