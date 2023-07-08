🤡Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl Defends US Plans to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - “They Will Not Use the Rounds in Civilian Populated Urban Environments”

“They will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments”

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl defends US plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

➡️Ukraine has a great track record of not using cluster munitions in urban environments... NOT!

Cynthia, I'm adding some other opinions and info:

Maria Zakharova reminded that Psaki called the use of cluster munitions a war crime and published a video and said this.



"Press Secretary Psaki, on February 28, 2022, said, 'The use of cluster munitions is a war crime.' One and a half years later, Jake Sullivan, an advisor to American President Biden on national security, announced during a briefing at the White House their intention to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine," wrote Zakharova.

P.S. When "the West civilised society" political elites do that "it is different you don't understand"...

This was posted yesterday, 7/6/23:

Biden Administration to Supply Ukraine with Cluster Munitions in $800 Million Aid Package - AP



The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision.



The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs can cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon will provide munitions that have a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.



U.S. officials said Thursday they expect the military aid to Ukraine will be announced on Friday.



Added: From Jens - NATO has no position on the use of cluster munitions, many NATO allies have not signed a convention banning them

"These issues need to be resolved not by NATO, but by the authorities of individual countries. But we are faced with a brutal war and cluster munitions are used by both sides of the conflict. But Ukraine uses them for protection. The best way to stop all these victims is president of Russia Putin and Russia to stop attacking another country," NATO Secretary General said .



German Minister of Foreign Affairs opposes the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine -



German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock expressed her opposition to the transfer of cluster munitions to Kiev. This comes in response to reports of the United States plan to provide Ukraine with such ammunition.

Berbock emphasized that Berlin is committed to the Oslo Convention, which prohibits the use of cluster munitions.

"I have seen the reports in the media. As a signatory party, the agreement concluded in Oslo applies to us," stated Berbock during a press briefing in Vienna



Here's an article written about it:

America's Inconvenient Truth: The 'Rules-Based Order' and the Cluster Munitions Paradox

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/americas-inconvenient-truth-the-rules