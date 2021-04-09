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How Inflammation Affects You - Dr. Habib
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642 views • April 09, 2021
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You should not use the information contained in the video for diagnosing a health problem or prescribing a medication. You should carefully read all information provided by the manufacturers of the products on or in the product packaging and labels before using any product purchased on the video. Individual results may vary. You should always consult your own physician and medical advisors. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
https://www.instagram.com/doctorhabib
https://www.facebook.com/drhabibNH
https://twitter.com/drhabibnh
You should not use the information contained in the video for diagnosing a health problem or prescribing a medication. You should carefully read all information provided by the manufacturers of the products on or in the product packaging and labels before using any product purchased on the video. Individual results may vary. You should always consult your own physician and medical advisors. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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