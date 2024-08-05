Biblically Addressing Our Children’s Heart Issues Brings Lasting Change - Ginger Hubbard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As parents, we need a plan to respond to our children when they are disobedient. Ginger Hubbard, author of I Can’t Believe You Just Said That: Biblical Wisdom for Taming Your Child’s Tongue helps parents move beyond the outward behaviors of children to address the issues of the heart from a biblical perspective. Ginger says that by moving past the idea that parenting is about rigid rule-setting or behavior management, we can set aside ineffective practices such as scolding, ignoring the offense, or merely administering punishment. Instead, we can use opportunities for correction to point our children to the transformational power of Christ.
TAKEAWAYS
Threatening, bribing, and counting to three may manipulate a child’s behavior, but those methods fail to reach the heart
The sins of the tongue stem from the sins of the heart
Asking questions helps children evaluate and take ownership for what’s going on in their hearts
Disciplining children for wrong behavior without training them in right behavior will exasperate them and provoke anger
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Listen and Obey video: https://bit.ly/44YMSS2
Goodtube Kids (get 10% off for the first year with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dKvvbE
I Can’t Believe You Just Said That! book: https://amzn.to/3y8MPH0
Don’t Make Me Count to Three book: https://amzn.to/4d06WpJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH GINGER HUBBARD
Website: https://www.gingerhubbard.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ginger.hubbard/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ywy1lH
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/