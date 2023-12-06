Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The VKS continues to Cover the positions of the Ukrainian AF in Krynki on the Left Bank of the Dnieper with the help of FAB-500M62 with UMPC
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
982 Subscribers
47 views
Published 15 hours ago

The VKS (Russian Aerospace Forces) continues to cover the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper with the help of FAB-500M62 with UMPC

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket