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Morgellons-type structures that "feed" on crystals
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377 views • February 19, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/crystals.html

La Quinta Columna has shared with the world a very particular observation about the filament-like structures they have found when looking at vials of Pfizer vaccines under an optical microscope.

Dr. Sevillano noticed that within the weird composition, there are some crystals that appear to be microcircuitry, but are actually some other material that would be a kind of food for the Morgellons-like filaments to grow. They don't know what kind of crystals these are, but they continue in their research to try to unravel as many mysteries as possible.

If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city

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crystalsmorgellons-type structurespfizer vaxxdr sevillano
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