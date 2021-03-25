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Someone is wearing Fauci's mask just like Gen. Hyten is wearing Joe Biden's mask impersonating him
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2646 views • March 25, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). Anthony Fauci was killed. Someone else is wearing his mask, just like the Nazi SS Schutzstaffel 4th Reich Ceres planet imperial space fleet’s “Space Force” General John Hyten killed Joe Biden’s 4th clone, and is wearing President Joe Biden’s mask and impersonating him. The Nazi cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” COVID-19 AI femtobot gene-changing nephilim chimera DNA 5G remote assassination Borg hive-mind vaccine is the Nazi’s “Operation Blitzkrieg” lightning speed extermination war against the human homo-sapiens specie populace, which will change them into the nephilim chimera and make them lose their souls. It is the COVID-19 vaccine that Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun keep insisting stubbornly to millions of their viewers that it is not the microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital currency AI nanite femtobot hive-mind Borg gene-changing COVID-19 vaccine “Mark of the Beast,” because Steven and Jana BenNun insist that the “Mark of the Beast” has to be received by willing consent with the knowledge that it is the “Mark of the Beast,” (which is completely unbiblical just like all of Steven BenNun’s Bible teachings that is unbiblical and he changes literal Bible verses into perverted interpolations and analogies and metaphors), so for those people who take it out of sheer survival necessity, they will not lose their human soul and salvation in Christ, so they can take it since it is not the Mark of the Beast. This is an outright misleading of the people. As the Bible says, the AntiChrist does not need consent from the humans or to inform them that it is the “Mark of the Beast,” because the non-Christians are already under Satan Lucifer’s jurisdiction and serve him willfully. The Joe Biden clone puppet’s boss Hillary Clinton got into a huge fight with her fellow Illuminati New Age Wicca witch Draco-Pleiadian hybrid nephilim chimera alien incarnate avatar Kamala Harris (who is an Algerian Satanist male transvestite) about who the most powerful witch is in their matriarchy that rules planet earth. Anthony Fauci is Josef Mengele’s son. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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