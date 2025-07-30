THROWBACK: Mind control, vaccines & 5G - Dr. Pierre Gilbert, 1995

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Mind control, vaccines & 5G?
This resurfaced clip from 1995 shows Dr. Pierre Gilbert warning of a chilling plan to use vaccines laced with liquid crystals and EM fields to hijack the human brain.
➡️According to him, tech-laced shots as part of mandatory vaccination could make people susceptible to remote control, even turning them into “zombies.”
Now, in the age of 5G and post-COVID, his words hit a nerve…