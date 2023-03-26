Create New Account
Residents vs Colchester City Council 21st March 2023
Published Yesterday |

Colchester residents tackle their city council over the net zero initiatives that aren't remotely green! 

Lithium links https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/06/business/lithium-mining-race.html

Siddharth Kara Cobalt Red author & researcher https://twitter.com/siddharthkara

UK electric battery fires
https://cesafety.co.uk/news/data-reveals-extent-of-electric-vehicle-fires-around-the-uk/

Green engine alternatives – JCB Hydrogen
https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/campaigns/hydrogen

Speech writing and communication tips https://reachingpeople.net/

Full unedited council video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J82FVrXbKA4

 

climate crisislithium battery lieelectric vehicle fires

