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THE KINGDOM OF YAHUSHA, OUR RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Isaiah 11:1-10, 20260620
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Isaiah 11:1-10

And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Yishai,  and a Branch shall grow out of His roots:

2 And the Ruach YAHUAH shall rest upon Him, the Ruach Chokmah and Biynah, the Ruach Etsah and Gevurah, the Ruach Da’ath and of the Yir’ah of YAHUAH;

3 And shall make him of quick understanding in the fear of YAHUAH: and He shall not judge after the sight of His eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of His ears:

4 But with righteousness shall He judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and He shall smite the earth: with the rod of His mouth, and with the breath of His lips shall He slay the wicked.

5 Righteousness shall be the girdle of YAHUSHA’s loins, and faithfulness the girdle of His reins.

6 The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.

7 And the cow and the bear shall feed; their young ones shall lie down together: and the lion shall eat straw like the ox.

8 And the sucking child shall play on the hole of the asp, and the weaned child shall put his hand on the cockatrice' den.

9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain: for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of YAHUAH, as the waters cover the sea.

10 And in that day, there shall be a root of Yisha, which shall stand for an ensign of the people; to it shall the Gentiles seek: and YAHUSHA’s rest shall be glorious. Amen!

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.

 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home 


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fearjesusearthyahuahjudgepoorunderstandingbreathlordrootsrighteouswickedhearequityruachrodmouthslayyahushajessemeekbranchlipsyishaireprove
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