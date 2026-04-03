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Al Bielek talks Montauk Space-Time Tunnel - clip from Video Autobiography.
Watch Video Autobiography for the first-hand time travelling experiences of Al Bielek of The Philadelphia Experiment and Reality Itself.
Brighteon is not accepting The Comprehensive Al Bielek Video Biography. I tried about 12 times with it restarting over and over and failing with errors...don't think Brighteon is receptive to me LOL as uploading failures is extremely statistically-anomolous to say the very least. But youtube and archive.org and rumble have it.
Youtube Channel
https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun
Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP
Archive.org Uploads Page
https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo
*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.
https://leesnethun.substack.com