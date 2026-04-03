Al Bielek talks Montauk Space-Time Tunnel - clip from Video Autobiography.

Watch Video Autobiography for the first-hand time travelling experiences of Al Bielek of The Philadelphia Experiment and Reality Itself.

Brighteon is not accepting The Comprehensive Al Bielek Video Biography. I tried about 12 times with it restarting over and over and failing with errors...don't think Brighteon is receptive to me LOL as uploading failures is extremely statistically-anomolous to say the very least. But youtube and archive.org and rumble have it.

Youtube Channel

https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun





Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP





Archive.org Uploads Page

https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo

*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.





https://leesnethun.substack.com



