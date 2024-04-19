Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FISA AND THE SURVEILLANCE STATE
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5639 Subscribers
31 views
Published 13 hours ago

A significant FISA vote has indicated an expansion of government surveillance that may bypass constitutional protections. Meanwhile, recent actions in Scotland and Canada have raised concerns about potential restrictions on freedom of speech for citizens.


AIRDATE: April, 18, 2024

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket