FOIA Shows The Government Bribed OB-GYNs to Push Poisonous Covid Shot
Published 16 hours ago

The FOIA also revealed HHS Paid OB-GYNs to fake covid cases in order to drive the numbers up.  Watch the video for more.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf: HHS Paid The Nation's OB-GYNs To "Stick To The HHS Script" On COVID Vax's Effect On Pregnant Women

https://rumble.com/v34xuk4-hhs-paid-the-nations-ob-gyns-to-stick-to-the-script-on-covid-vaxs-effect-on.html

