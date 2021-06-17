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Check out how all All other countries Media Covers Biden VS our USA Media
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520 views • June 17, 2021
Check out how all All other countries Media Covers Biden VS our USA Media
Compiled this little Gem via clips from Rumble and a couple .gifs. I got alot of amusement out of splicing it together, I hope people get the same out of it!
Compiled this little Gem via clips from Rumble and a couple .gifs. I got alot of amusement out of splicing it together, I hope people get the same out of it!
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