Aerial Artistry - Canada Day Parade - Sunny Beach 2023

We captured the Canada Day Parade at Sunny Beach on July 1, 2023. The whole video, even after editing, was well over 20 minutes. We cropped as much as we could but ended up speeding it up by 2.75X before adding music. It makes the people waving look comical but we hope that you still enjoy it.

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA



Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA

Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA

Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA

Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA

YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA

Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA

LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA

