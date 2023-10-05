SERPENT Devouring Itself. CAIN-Abel.Twin System Coming to An EXPECTED END! Can't SEE It- Delusional

"It is WAY Past Obvious, But I guess that was the Case during the Days of Noah as Well .Few Listened Then, So Tell Me......Yes or NO...Is the END So OBVIOUS That You KNOW That You Know that you KNOW ?? The Vatican is a SERPENT .... Party is OVER" (From Jonathan's original description)





************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend