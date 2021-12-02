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Investigating Scientology (1973) W5 TV Series
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46 views • December 02, 2021
About allegations against the controversial Church of Scientology that had just been established in Toronto. Alleged abuse and persecution of some members regarding a so called 'Breach of Public Trust'.
Full Cast & Crew
Tom Gould ... Self / Host
L. Ron Hubbard L. Ron Hubbard ... Self
Bryan Levman Bryan Levman ... Self / Ass. Guradian Scientology Ca.
Susan McLean Susan McLean ... Self
Barry Smith Barry Smith ... Self / Bio-Medical Engineer
Full Cast & Crew
Tom Gould ... Self / Host
L. Ron Hubbard L. Ron Hubbard ... Self
Bryan Levman Bryan Levman ... Self / Ass. Guradian Scientology Ca.
Susan McLean Susan McLean ... Self
Barry Smith Barry Smith ... Self / Bio-Medical Engineer
Keywords
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