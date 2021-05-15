COMMUNISM & THE NEW WORLD DISORDER

Guests: John B. Wells & Brandi WellsSeventy five years after it’s formation, the true purpose of the U.N. is abundantly clear to all who wish to believe their lying eyes and listen with ears willing to hear. The only true believers in world government are those who hate individual liberty and want a totalitarin world government of Marxist technocrats with cradle to grave control over every aspect of human existence. Most are determined to cull the herd down to a managable number of totally compliant workers at the whim of their elite leaders and the anti-humanist radical environmental extremists that seem to control academia and the so-called American intelligentia.If it looks like a duck, it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck and it swims like a duck……..chances are pretty good that it is a duck. So why are so many Americans willing to believe the lamestream media and the corrupt establishment that keeps telling us that it’s not a duck, it’s a sweet little puppy? Are we so unwilling to face the truth that we will continue to believe the liars until they destroy us? Have we really become so gutless and complacent that we willingly accept the destruction of our culture and the end to freedom for our posterity?