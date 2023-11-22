Bear One Another's Burdens

Galatians 6:1-4 KJV
(1) Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.
(2) Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.
(3) For if a man think himself to be something, when he is nothing, he deceiveth himself.
(4) But let every man prove his own work, and then shall he have rejoicing in himself alone, and not in another.
