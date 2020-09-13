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The 5 Types of Dementia
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42 views • September 13, 2020
This is an educational overview of the different types of dementia. A series about each of the types will follow. Information is shared about Teepa Snow and the importance of her educational series helping caregivers understand how friends and loved ones with the disease think. She is a wonderful resource in teaching us patience as she helps us understand how the thinking process is affected.
This video is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
This video is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
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