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Kalcker/CDS: Successful Treatment of Autism using CDS in conjunction with anti-parasite protocols
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547 views • January 10, 2021
Amazing information supporting Andreas Kalcker's theory that vaccines cause autism, and how CDS combined with anti-parasite modalities, can be used to reverse it. Lecture include a child whose autism has been reversed.
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