Business Podcasts | How to Develop a Scalable Turn-Key Business Workflow

Entrepreneurship 101:

Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve

Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve

Step 3 - Sell the Solution

Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It

How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?

Step 1 - Improve Your Branding

Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System

Website

Pre-Written Emails

Dream 100 Marketing System

Pre-Written Script

Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow

Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting

Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet



