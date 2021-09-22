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Whistleblower: This is Evil at the Highest Level!
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501 views • September 22, 2021
"I've seen dozens of people come in with adverse reaction (from the vaccines)."
"She didn't want to take it because of her religious beliefs, and she was coerced into taking it."
"This is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us."
https://t.me/project_veritas
"She didn't want to take it because of her religious beliefs, and she was coerced into taking it."
"This is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us."
https://t.me/project_veritas
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