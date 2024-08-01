⚡️Footage of the prisoner exchange process at Ankara airport is published by the FSB.Adding:The Insider names the alleged names of prisoners who were exchanged between the Russian Federation and the West in Ankara.

The Russian Federation handed over 16 people:

oppositionists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, former chiefs of staff of Navalny Liliya Chanysheva and Ksenia Fadeeva, American journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsou Kurmasheva, artist Sasha Skochilenko, Andrei Pivovarov, Vadim Ostanin, Kevin Leake, Paul Whelan, Oleg Orlov, Demuri Voronin, Patrick Schöbel and Herman Moizhes and Rico Krieger, who was previously pardoned in Belarus.



In exchange, the Russian Federation is being handed over eight people convicted in various Western countries: the Dultsev couple, who admitted to working for the Russian special services and were convicted in Slovenia, Vadim Krasikov, sentenced to life in Germany for the murder of the former Chechen field commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, Pavel Rubtsov, who was imprisoned in Poland, Mikhail Mikushin, who posed as a Brazilian and was detained for espionage in Norway, as well as three men who served time in the United States - Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin and Vadim Konoshchenok.

A prisoner exchange between the USA, Russia, Germany, and three other Western countries involves 24 individuals.

According to CBS, Russia will receive eight citizens, and Germany will receive 12 prisoners.

Released from Russia:

Evan Gershkovich,

Vladimir Kara-Murza,

Liliya Chanysheva,

Ilya Yashin,

Ksenia Fadeeva,

Andrey Pivovarov,

Paul Whelan,

Alsu Kurmasheva,

Oleg Orlov,

Sasha Skocilenko,

Dieter Voronin,

Kevin Leak,

Rick Krieger,

Patrick Schobel,

Herman Moyses,

Vadim Ostanin.

Released in the West:

Vadim Krasikov (Germany),

Artem Dultsev (Slovenia),

Anna Dultseva (Slovenia),

Mikhail Mikushin (Norway),

Pavel Rubtsov (Poland),

Roman Seleznev (USA),

Vladislav Klyushin (USA),

Vadim Konoshenok (USA).

