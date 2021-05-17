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The Rise of the Daycare Generation
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62 views • May 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3614/the-rise-of-the-daycare-generation
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3614-the-rise-of-the-daycare-generation#t=0:0
What is the origin story of the modern social justice warrior? Stefan Molyneux breaks down the consequences of the first daycare generation and the damage this mass social experiment has had on millions of young adults.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/daycare-generation
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3614-the-rise-of-the-daycare-generation#t=0:0
What is the origin story of the modern social justice warrior? Stefan Molyneux breaks down the consequences of the first daycare generation and the damage this mass social experiment has had on millions of young adults.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/daycare-generation
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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