Careening Toward Catastrophe: Why Is Washington Pouring Gas On The Russia/Ukraine Fire?

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Yesterday the Senate Foreign Relations approved a massive $300 million per year in military aid to Ukraine, even as the conflict in eastern Ukraine looks set to blow apart. The Biden Administration is packed with anti-Russia fanatical hawks. This week an apparent US-backed coup attempt on Russia's ally Belarus was broken up. Does Washington believe Russia will bend to its will? What's the next step? Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi joins today's Liberty Report with his analysis.