The War for Souls

From April 7th, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle shares many testimonies of people (mostly atheists) coming to know the Lord Jesus through the Biblical Creation Revival known as "Flat Earth." The gospel and every truth of Scripture is a serious life-and-death battle over the eternal destiny of souls.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.