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"People Need To Know What's Really Going On!" Dr. Bruce Lipton
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luciole
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114 views • August 12, 2020
15 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIFFTHDlgGg
daily MOTIVATION : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9i-t1GwUeVVmddPCCdqCg

People need to know this stuff...

►►SELF-HYPNOSIS AUDIO PROGRAMS: http://bit.ly/2jVoXRb

►Special thanks to our friends at LONDON REAL for this amazing interview
Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealtv

►Special thanks to Dr. Bruce Lipton.
Website - https://www.brucelipton.com
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/biologyofbelief

**Read Dr Bruce Lipton's Bestseller Book**
The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter
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🎤SPEAKER: Dr. Bruce Lipton

Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkQqxkf6heA
_________________________

🎵BACKGROUND MUSIC licensed through AudioJungle
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🎥FOOTAGE licensed through VideoBlocks and Filmpac except parts about the topic that have been used under fair use.
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https://amara.org/v/C0f4r/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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