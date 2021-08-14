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Biden Shuts Down The Western Media.& goes on holiday
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140 views • August 14, 2021
THE AFGHANISTAN RETREAT:. The US & NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan shows a major defeat for The Globalist Neocons and gives a positive sign for future world peace..
And Biden’s security experts, warn the leftist media, to keep censoring “triggering news and imagery,” on Afghanistan, in order to keep the US population, from understanding, how truly easy it is, to topple a demonic socialist regime.
And Biden’s security experts, warn the leftist media, to keep censoring “triggering news and imagery,” on Afghanistan, in order to keep the US population, from understanding, how truly easy it is, to topple a demonic socialist regime.
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