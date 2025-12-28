Botox smooths wrinkles—but skin quality matters too.

Combining Botox with microneedling or PRP helps improve collagen, texture, tone, and overall skin health while softening expression lines. This approach delivers more natural, longer-lasting rejuvenation by treating both muscle movement and skin structure.

Combination treatments are carefully planned and medically supervised for safe, effective results.


