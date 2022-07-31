Digital ID | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Digital ID was introduced to create more control, collect data and monitor your everyday movement.. Cassie is making sense of the insane reality that happened...
👉 Show your support for the films:
🎬 Support the films on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Written, Camera, Editor and Music
🎥 Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
💃🏼✨ Cassie - Elena Spriina
Mirrored - Zachary Denman