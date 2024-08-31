⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions have defeated the 92nd Air Assault Brigade and the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU near Alisovka and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 125 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th mechanised, 3rd assault brigades of the AFU, 1st national guard, 119th territorial defence brigades near Petropavlovka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Novovodyanoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 460 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and three Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Six AFU field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 28th, 30th mechanised, 143rd infantry, and 56th motorised infantry brigades near Chasov Yar, Zaliznyanskoye, Kurdyumovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 780 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one 220-mm Uragan multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicle, and two electronic warfare stations. Two ammunition depots have been also destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and continue to advance to the depths of enemy defences.

Russian troops lave launched an attack on AFU 44th mechanised, 95th air assault, 142nd infantry, 71st jaeger brigades have been hit near Grodovka, Kalinovo, Mikhaylovka, Rozovka, and Druzhba (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, seven counter-attacks of AFU 32nd, 53rd mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades, and the 37th Marine Brigade have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 455 UKR troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, 2 152-mm Msta-B guns, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs have improved their position along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 58th motorised infantry brigades close to Vodyanoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade has been repelled.

AFU losses up to 125 UKR troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and 4 motor vehicles.

▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged units of 65th mechanised, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU and the 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Novodanilovka, Orekhov, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Kazatskoye, Sadovoye (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 80 UKR troops, 8 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, and one electronic warfare station. Two ammunition and one military hardware depots have been eliminated.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed one U.S.-made M270 MLRS launcher, in addition, assembly workshops for unmanned aerial vehicles, one missile and artillery weapons depot as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 135 areas.



▫️AD facilities have shot down four U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six French-made HAMMER guided bombs, six Czech-made Vampire projectiles, and 48 UAVs.

📊In total, 641 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,749 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,790 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,433 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,846 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 25,474 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.